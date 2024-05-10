Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,895 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,493,000 after acquiring an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,370,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,963,000 after purchasing an additional 253,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,364,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,358,000 after purchasing an additional 233,637 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

