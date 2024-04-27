Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $393,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $18.32 on Friday, reaching $918.97. The company had a trading volume of 865,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $955.61 and a 200-day moving average of $804.52. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

