Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $104.29

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.06.
Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
