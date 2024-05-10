Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,964.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,383 shares of company stock worth $4,496,219 over the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

