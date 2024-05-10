Cemtrex (CETX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.99) earnings per share.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CETX

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.