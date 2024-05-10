Aqua Metals (AQMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $51.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

