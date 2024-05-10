GreenFirst Forest Products (GFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of C$103.17 million during the quarter.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:GFP opened at C$0.68 on Friday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

In related news, Director Michael Clark Mitchell bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00. Corporate insiders own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.