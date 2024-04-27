Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,613,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,692,924. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

