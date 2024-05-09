Clipper Realty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 150,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,425. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.24. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.