MidCap Financial Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MFICL)

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance
MFICL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,415. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39.
MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile
