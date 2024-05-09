MidCap Financial Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MFICL)

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFICL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,415. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

