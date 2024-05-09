The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 71,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

