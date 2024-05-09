Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71.

DIS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.75. 10,788,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,082,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 114.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.46.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

