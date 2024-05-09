Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $76.96. 1,519,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,083. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

