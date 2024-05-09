McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.25-$32.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.35-$361.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.05 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $11.86 on Thursday, hitting $555.47. The company had a trading volume of 562,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $531.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 52 week low of $373.28 and a 52 week high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

