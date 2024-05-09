Enerflex Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Enerflex has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

EFXT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

