Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $733.51. 2,009,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $380.77 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.06.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

