Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $273.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $274.66.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.17.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

