Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 133 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,040,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,146. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

