CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %
CASI opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.30% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
