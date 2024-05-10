Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $33,788.30 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 229 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $7,497.46.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Paula Green sold 200 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $6,704.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Paula Green sold 600 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $22,458.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

