Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $33,788.30 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 229 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $7,497.46.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Paula Green sold 200 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $6,704.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Paula Green sold 600 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $22,458.00.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

