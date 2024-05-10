Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $33,788.30 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 229 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $7,497.46.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Paula Green sold 200 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $6,704.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Paula Green sold 600 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $22,458.00.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Twist Bioscience stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.