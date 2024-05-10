JMP Securities Boosts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $15.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

