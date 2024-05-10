Insider Buying: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Buys $12,819.00 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 300 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $12,819.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,407.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leo Kulmaczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.4 %

HI stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after buying an additional 623,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

