Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Purchases $21,880.00 in Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) Director Timothy L. Olson purchased 2,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $264,890.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

CZWI stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.03. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZWI shares. Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

