Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $63,915.83 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $63,915.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,451,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,624.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

