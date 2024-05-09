Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend payment by an average of 96.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.20. 120,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

