1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 127,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,867. The stock has a market cap of $234.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $346,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $26,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,220 shares in the company, valued at $562,750.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,878 shares of company stock worth $1,745,182. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIBS

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.