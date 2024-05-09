Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Karat Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Karat Packaging to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 25,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $577.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

