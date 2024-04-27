Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,665,304,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,180,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,629,987. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.96. 7,969,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

