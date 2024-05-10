Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.76 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $35.76 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010939 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

