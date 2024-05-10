XDC Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $523.26 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $523.26 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,914,090,600 coins and its circulating supply is 13,914,106,578 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XDC Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

