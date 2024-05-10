Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $178.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.33% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $178,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

