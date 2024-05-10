Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $183,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,329 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

