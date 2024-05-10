Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Onsemi worth $187,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

ON stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

