Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,761 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $181,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PTC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PTC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PTC by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 16.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PTC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

