Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 153,419 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,444,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $196,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

