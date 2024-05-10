Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 240,572 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $202,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $180.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.39.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

