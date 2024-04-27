Truist Financial Corp Buys 30,233 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $122,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 395,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

