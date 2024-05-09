Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $4.41

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $123.88 million and $3.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00007046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001508 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,489.62 or 0.99879210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

