Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

