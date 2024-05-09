Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.52. The company had a trading volume of 517,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $136.71.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLI

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.