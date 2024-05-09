Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.52. The company had a trading volume of 517,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $136.71.
Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey
In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
