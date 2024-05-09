HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.73. 1,874,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

