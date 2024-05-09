Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $17.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
IJR traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
