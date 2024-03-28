Analysts Offer Predictions for First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings of $44.10 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $177.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $45.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $47.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $48.49 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCNCA. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,667.71.

FCNCA opened at $1,616.88 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $884.04 and a twelve month high of $1,625.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,524.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,441.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

