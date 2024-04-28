Reviewing WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) & ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ)

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) and WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of WD-40 shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of WD-40 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and WD-40’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% WD-40 12.19% 32.30% 15.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A WD-40 0 0 1 0 3.00

WD-40 has a consensus target price of $313.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.79%. Given WD-40’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WD-40 is more favorable than ARQ.

Volatility & Risk

ARQ has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WD-40 has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARQ and WD-40’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million 2.66 -$12.25 million ($0.50) -15.74 WD-40 $537.26 million 5.69 $65.99 million $5.01 45.01

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WD-40, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WD-40 beats ARQ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products. It also offers multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike maintenance market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company provides automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

