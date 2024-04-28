Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target at $41.25

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

