Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Citizens Trading Up 1.0 %

Citizens stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Citizens has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.61 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,567.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $52,287. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citizens by 10.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

