adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. adidas has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in adidas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

