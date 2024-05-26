Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) Director Sells C$35,000.00 in Stock

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Free Report) Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv bought 250,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$6,250.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of NINE stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$89.36 million and a P/E ratio of 19.07. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.35.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.

