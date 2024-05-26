Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

