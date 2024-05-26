Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Purchases 39,600 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,823.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.08 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.49%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

